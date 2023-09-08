In the realm of technology, the advent of GaN (Gallium Nitride) chargers has revolutionized the way we power our devices. The GaNHub mini 45W dual USB-C GaN charger, a product of INVZI, is a prime example of this technological advancement. This charger is not just a device to power your gadgets; it is a testament to the continuous enhancements in power transfer, heat dissipation, compact size, and fast charging speed that GaN technology offers over traditional silicone chargers.

The GaNHub mini 45W dual USB-C GaN charger is a powerhouse of high-speed charging. Boasting a 45W power output, turbocharging your devices with remarkable speed in a small compact form factor. This is a significant upgrade from conventional chargers, offering a more efficient and faster charging experience. Early bird supporter pledges are now available for the fresh project from roughly $19 or £16 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 60% off the retail market price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

One of the standout features of the GaNHub mini 45W dual USB-C GaN charger is its dual USB-C ports. This feature allows for simultaneous charging of two devices, a convenience that is not often found in other chargers. Whether you need to power your MacBook Pro, tablet, or phone, this charger has got you covered.

“Experience the cutting-edge efficiency and unmatched power of GaN chargers over traditional silicone chargers. New GaN technology represents the latest generation of GaN charging, providing continuous enhancements in power transfer, heat dissipation, smallest size and fast charging speed.”

The design of the GaNHub mini 45W dual USB-C GaN charger is another noteworthy feature. Its ultra-compact design allows it to fit effortlessly into your pocket or bag, making it an ideal companion for those constantly on the move. Despite its small size, it does not compromise on power or efficiency.

“For our backers in the United States: Your orders will be shipped directly from our warehouse in the US, eliminating any concerns regarding import duties. For our backers in the European Union: We will cover the VAT fees, so you don’t have to worry about additional import duties.”

The GaNHub mini 45W dual USB-C GaN charger also showcases intelligent power distribution. It auto-adjusts to meet each device’s power needs, ensuring optimal charging for each device. When both ports are in use, the charger smartly allocates 30W for your MacBook Pro and 15W for your phone or evenly distributes 20W for two phones. This dynamic power management is a testament to the cutting-edge technology that INVZI brings to the table.

If the GaNHub campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the GaNHub 45W dual USB-C GaN charger project appraise the promotional video below.

The GaNHub mini 45W dual USB-C GaN charger is also optimized for Samsung devices, specifically the Samsung S23. It takes advantage of Super Fast Charging 2.0, ensuring that your Samsung device is powered up in no time.

“For our backers in other international locations: Please be aware that additional taxes, duties, and fees may be applicable upon delivery. These charges are the recipient’s responsibility to pay at the time of delivery. Failure to do so may result in the package being abandoned, destroyed, or returned to sender at a significant cost to INVZI. Under these conditions, we regret that we cannot honor requests for replacement shipments or refunds.”

The technical specifications of the GaNHub mini 45W dual USB-C GaN charger further underscore its superior performance. With an input of 100-240V, 50/60Hz, 1.2A Max, and an output of USB-C1/C2: Max 45W PD, 20V2.25A,15V/3A,12V/3A,9V/3A,5V/3A,PPS(3.3-11V/3A), this charger is designed to deliver. Its dimensions of 40.3 x 40.3 x 30mm and weight of 71g make it a compact and lightweight option for all your charging needs.

The GaNHub mini 45W dual USB-C GaN charger is a testament to the advancements in GaN technology. Its high-speed charging, ultra-compact design, dual USB-C ports, intelligent power distribution, and universal compatibility make it a standout in the realm of chargers. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or a casual user, this charger is sure to elevate your charging experience.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and feature breakdown for the 45W dual USB-C GaN charger, jump over to the official GaNHub crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



