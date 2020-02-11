ToughArmor 4 Bay metal M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure provide front panel access to your SSDs

If you are looking for an easy way to manage SSD drives in your gaming rig you may be interested in the new Icy Dock ToughArmor MB720M2K-B Full Metal 4 Bay for M.2 NVMe SSDs. Making it easy to access, swap out and upgrade SSD drives directly from the front of your case without the need to delve inside. The four bay SSD enclosure supports all standard M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD drive lengths including 2230 (30 mm), 2242 (42 mm), 2260 (60 mm), and 22110 (110 mm).

“The ToughArmor MB720M2K-B supports up to 4x M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD with blazing fast PCIe x4 transfer speed up to 32 Gb/s per channel via MiniSAS HD (SFF-8643). It also accepts all standard M.2 drives lengths from 30 mm to 110 mm (2230, 2242, 2260, 2280, 22110). In addition, while working together with numbers of ventilation holes around the enclosure, each drive tray is equipped with a high efficiency aluminium heat sink to ensure all the M.2 NVMe SSDs remain within optimal temperatures even when it is under full load. Ultimately, your drives will be well protected within this full metal drive enclosure and a barrel key lock to prevent any unauthorized physical access.”

Features of the Icy Dock ToughArmor metal SSD enclosure :

– Fits 4x M.2 NVMe SSD of all lengths, 30 mm (2230), 42 mm (2242), 60 mm (2260), 80 mm (2280), and 110 mm (22110).

– Adjustable drive locker holds all length drives securely

– Tool-less drive installation design for easy drive maintenance and system upgrading

– Installs into any standard external 5.25″ device bay

– Uses 4x miniSAS HD (SFF-8643) to connect, requires NVMe host

– Supports the full NVMe bandwidth specification of 32 Gbps per channel

– Ruggedized full-metal enclosure meeting flammability requirements

– Integrated extra-large high-efficiency heat sink and ample ventilation for excellent passive cooling

– 2-segment key lock for additional physical security

– Eagle-hook tray latch securely holds the tray inside the enclosure

– EMI Grounding – protects hard drives from electrical damage

– Anti-Vibration Technology (AVT) reduces noise and protects against environmental damage

– Industry leading 3-year warranty against all defects

– Complimentary support from professionally trained US-based technical support agents

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Icy Dock, but keep your eyes peeled at your favourite PC hardware supplier for their arrival.

Source : TPU

