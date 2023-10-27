THREE compact 3D scanner features metrology-level accuracy and resolution

If you are searching for a 3D scanner capable of not only scanning small items such as coins but also large items as big as a car. You might be interested in the new THREE 3D scanner designed and created by Matter and Form for a variety of scanning tasks.

One of the standout attributes of the THREE 3D scanner is its versatile scanning range. This device can scan a wide array of object sizes with metrology-level accuracy and resolution. This versatility is a significant advantage for users who need to scan objects of different sizes, as it eliminates the need for multiple scanning tools.

The THREE scanner employs ChromaSpec™ technology, a cutting-edge innovation that captures geometry and color using the full spectrum of visible light. This technology enables the scanner to detect and process different-colored areas of the object, eliminating the need for scan sprays. This feature significantly simplifies the scanning process, allowing users to achieve accurate color representation in their scans.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $1,500 or £1,237 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Matter and Form THREE lets you scan an astonishing range of object sizes – 3D scan a coin or a car- with metrology-level accuracy and resolution. THREE’s unique ChromaSpec technology uses the full spectrum of visible light to perfectly capture geometry and any color.”

The onboard software of the THREE scanner is another noteworthy feature. This is the first 3D scanner that comes with fully onboard software that can run on any modern web browser and any operating system. This feature allows users to operate the scanner on any device that supports Chrome, Safari, Firefox, or Edge web browsers, offering unparalleled flexibility.

Write your own 3D scanning software

In addition to its browser and operating system compatibility, the THREE scanner is an edge computing device. This means it allows users to create their own 3D and 2D computer vision and 3D scanning programs. This feature, coupled with support for open source projects and powerful plugins like JupyterLab and Python, makes the THREE scanner a versatile tool for a variety of applications.

The THREE scanner’s network connectivity capabilities also deserve mention. It can connect to a network via WIFI or Ethernet and provides software through its built-in web server. This feature eliminates the need for wires, software installation, or an internet connection, making the scanner convenient to use in a variety of settings. The THREE scanner is also a self-contained unit with built-in software and storage. It stores scan projects in its internal storage, eliminating the need for a cloud service or subscription fees. This feature is a significant advantage for users who prefer to maintain control over their data and avoid recurring costs.

High-resolution 3D scanner

The THREE scanner is equipped with advanced light projection technology and high-resolution cameras. It uses an ultra-bright MEMS mirror-based DLP projector and two Sony 13 megapixel optical sensors to capture detailed and accurate scans. Moreover, the scanner has its own CPU and integrated GPU, and it stores and maintains scan projects within its built-in 16GB memory.

“THREE is the world’s first 3D scanner with fully onboard software that runs in any modern web browser and on any operating system. Use THREE with ANY device that supports Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Edge web browsers. “

The user-friendly interface of the THREE scanner is another feature that sets it apart. Matter and Form have been building 3D scanning software for the past 10 years, and their expertise is evident in the scanner’s intuitive interface. The software is designed to make complicated processes easy to understand, allowing users to get the most out of the scanner’s capabilities. The 3D canner can also be remotely controlled via API. This feature allows users to operate the scanner from a computer, robot, or robotic arm, providing additional flexibility in how the scanner is used.

If the THREE campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2024. To learn more about the THREE portable high-resolution 3D scanner project check out the promotional video below.

THREE 3D scanner

The THREE compact 3D scanner by Matter and Form is a versatile and advanced tool for 3D scanning. Its wide range of features, including ChromaSpec™ technology, onboard software, browser and operating system compatibility, edge computing device functionality, network connectivity, self-contained software and storage, and user-friendly interface, make it a standout in the field of 3D scanning technology.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and device specifications for the portable high-resolution 3D scanner, jump over to the official THREE crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals