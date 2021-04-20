

Clay 1 is a new FDM 3D printer that has this month launched via Kickstarter and already blasted past as required pledge goal. The affordable FDM 3D printer has been designed to provide an easy-to-use starter printer that is capable of high quality prints using spools of 1.75 mm printing filament. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $349 or £250 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 22% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the Clay 1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the Clay 1 FDM 3D Printer project watch the promotional video below.

“3D printers are excellent devices. But most of them are expensive, with poor quality and too complicated to use. With Clay 1, we have focused on these problems and designed a printer that is simple to use, high quality and affordable for everyone. Clay 1 has advantages of both, direct extruder and lightweight extruder. With direct extruder, step motor don’t have to push filament into the bowden tube and can control filament movement more accurately. With a lightweight print head which is 230 gr, vibration is decreased when printing at high speed and acceleration. Combination of these two advantages make Clay 1 fast and accurate. With a special gear set the power of the motor is increased 10 times and risk of missing step is decreased to zero.”

“Every part of Clay 1 is designed for this purpose and it has become a perfect option for beginners, hobbyists, designers, manufacturers and people who like to push the limits of 3d printing. Most 3D printed materials are printed for only one of these purposes. In order to print for these purposes, you have to adjust the settings of the printer but sometimes the printer can not achieve your desire. With Clay 1, you don’t need to worry about it. You can rely on Clay 1 every single time.”

