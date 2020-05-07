Creality CR-6 SE 3D Printer Kit hits Kickstarter from $265

The development team at Creality have return to Kickstarter this week to launch their latest 3D printer in the form of the Creality CR-6 SE 3D printer kit. The affordable 3D printer is available from just $265 for early bird backers and has been designed to provide a workhorse to help expand your creative process. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Creality CR-6 SE 3D printer specifically created to make 3D printing easy and more enjoyable.

Offering a print volume of 235 x 235 x 250 mm the 3D printer is equipped with a Bowden extruder and is capable of printing at speeds of 80 to 100 mm/s. The 3d printer can be assembled in just five minutes and can be easily dismantled for storage. Equipped with a 4.3 inch HD colour touchscreen, and menus can easily be accessed direct from the 3D printer or from a Windows or Mac computer using the supplied software. Weighing 9.5 kg the 3D printer measures 442 x 462 x 540 mm in size when fully assembled.

“For the most part, accurate 3D printing is the result of a leveled bed. That’s usually a challenging goal, though, because most 3D printers will present nozzle clogging, poor adhesion, and generally unleveled-related issues that compromise the quality of prints. The CR-6 SE offers precisely the opposite. Featuring an innovative true Leveling-Free Technology, this is a 3D Printer that lets you always rely on highly accurate results. 3D printers shouldn’t be annoying in the noise they make, which is why we added a Silent Chipset to the CR-6 SE. Its latest Trinamic driver helps to ensure that voltage control, fast movement and printing in silence are a given. We know: you’ll thank us dearly for that!”

“With its compact and reliable extruder, you know that a smoother extrusion and an easier filament feed will ultimately generate faster, quieter and smoother prints. Yes, this is what perfect 3D printing is all about! Never see your creativity and productivity affected by nozzle-related replacement issues. The CR-6 SE is designed with a modular nozzle that means you can customize it. From the heat block to the nozzle tip, among other parts, this is a Modular 3D Printer that’s easy to keep!”

“The CR-6 SE 3D Printer looks as strong as it is. It also looks very stylish! This amazing work station has a beautiful design that compliments any desktop you use it on. Meanwhile, self-designed profiles and stepper motor cover prevent from filament scraps and dust. The CR-6 SE also comes with a well-arranged ribbon cable that ensures safety issues are never a concern. Sounds like the perfect 3D printing equation, right? This unique printer is designed with a wider foundation and equipped with dual Z-axises matched with an adjustable timing belt that translates into reduced unwanted motion and improved refined results. So the stability of the machine and its performance is simply impressive.”

For more information, full specifications and a complete list of all available pledge options jump over to the official Kickstarter campaign page by following the link below. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to start sometime around August 2020.

Source : Kickstarter

