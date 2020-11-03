WEEDO dual extruder 3D Printer from $459

The WEEDO X40 as an affordable 3D printer equipped with a number of useful features more associated with high end machines such as dual extruders, integrated camera and more. the 3D printer comes complete with its own companion application enabling you to control your printer directly from your mobile device. The developer team responsible for creating the WEEDO X40 say there 3D printer “does more so you can create higher quality prints faster than on other single extruder machines”. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $459 or £355. If the WEEDO X40 3D printer Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the WEEDO X40 3D printer project play the promotional video below.

“Both beginners and advanced users will appreciate our ready-to-go product philosophy. This means you go from package to printing in minutes with two robust pre-assembled components. Don’t sweat over connections as the X40 comes with fully pre-routed cables, taking time and guesswork out of the equation.”

“The cost of adopting new technologies bridles their adoption. Technology is constantly improving upon itself, yielding new products and tools that improve efficiency and drive down costs. We believe the standard asking price of $2,000 for an IDEX printer is far too high and decided to do something about it. We set out to create a printer that offers everything a $2,000 machine is capable of at one-third the price. Enter: the WEEDO X40!”

The WEEDOX40 3D Printer automatically shuts down when prints finish or after a standby timeout and includes a built in camera module enabling you to check on your 3D printer while you’re away. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official WEEDO X40 3D printer crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

