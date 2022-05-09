Instadungeon DIY 3D printed dungeon tiles

Dungeon Masters with access to a 3D printer may be interested in a new campaign by Big Dumb Fun Games based in Sydney Australia for their new Instadungeon expansion. Offering a range of DIY 3D printable STL dungeon tiles compatible with tabletop role-playing games such as Dungeons & Dragons and Pathfinder to name a few. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $13 or £eight (depending on current exchange rates).

“Expansion Set 1 includes all eight of the new tiles, taking the total number of main tiles up to the full set of 30 tiles! The demonstration of INSTADUNGEON shown in the Kickstarter video above shows just one example of what is possible when you have all 30 tiles available to you—that’s a 6-foot long, 4-foot wide tabletop. INSTADUNGEON is my series of quick and easy to use single-piece (fully integrated) 3D printable STL dungeon tiles compatible with tabletop RPGs, like Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) and Pathfinder.”

If the Instadungeon crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Instadungeon DIY 3D print dungeon tiles project review the promotional video below.

“I decided to get into 3D printing and bought a number of other 3D dungeon solutions. Each was great in its own way, but they all required a significant time investment—not only in the 3D printing, but then also in putting the individual pieces together—and that was time I just couldn’t afford. I wanted dungeon tiles I could grab out of the box, place on my table and immediately be ready for dungeon-delving.

So I decided I would have a go at creating my own dungeon tiles that would be both easy to print and easy to use on the tabletop. I drew some designs, decided on a tried-and-true puzzle-style interconnection system, and then reached out to some professional 3D modelers for help making my designs a reality.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the DIY 3D print dungeon tiles, jump over to the official Instadungeon crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

