7 ingredient 3D printed cheesecake sets new record

Engineers and scientists have set a new record by creating a seven ingredient 3D printed cheesecake. 3D printed foods have been around for quite some time but combining seven ingredients pushes the 3D printing food mechanisms to their limit. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about the process and jump over to the NPJ: Science of Food and Columbia University websites by following the links below to learn more about the process.

3D printed cheesecake

“As a demonstration of our digital cooking approach, we challenged ourselves to create a system that can combine many ingredients and cook them in-line. As a stretch goal, we attempted to print and laser-cook a seven-ingredient slice of cake, which, to our knowledge, is a record setting number of ingredients in a single printed food product. “

“Our printing process is akin to fused-deposition modeling (FDM), which is more commonly associated with producing plastic parts, but other printing methods such as powder bed fusion59 and binder jetting also exist for food. Contrary to FDM, however, our machine can also thermally process deposited ingredients using diode lasers and our print nozzle is notably bigger at 1.5 mm inner outlet diameter (more details can be found in the Supplementary Materials).

We used a blue laser (operating at 445 nm) and a near-infrared laser (operating at 980 nm) as precision heating appliances since they have emerged as a versatile cooking technology for thin-layered ingredients since the light they emit can be precisely targeted and controlled for custom cooking.”

Source : NPJ: Science of Food : New Atlas : Columbia University





