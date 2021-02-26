PolySmoother 3D print polisher raises over $500,000 (final hours)

Developers, makers and 3D printing enthusiasts that would like an easy way to polish their 3D prints to provide a smooth gloss finish, rather than the normally matte and layered texture acquired after a filament 3D print. Maybe interested in a new postprocessing machine aptly named the PolySmoother, designed to polish your 3D prints with ease.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $129 or £95 (depending on current exchange rates). If the PolySmoother campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the PolySmoother 3D print polisher project view the promotional video below.

“PolySmoother is an extremely convenient tool for polishing 3D prints. Choose the right solvent for the model and set a suitable temperature and place the object in the container 5-10 minutes (the time varies depending in the quality of the model and the layer thickness).”

“In vapor smoothing, the solvent will vaporize from heating and then the “vapor” will surround and interact with the surface of the model. Gradually, the surface is dissolved, and when the process is complete, you will be amazed by its whole new look – all the layer lines gone and only a clean and smooth surface finish!”

“Whether it is a tiny model, a long object or a big one with a complicated structure, they can be all taken care of by PolySmoother following the instructions. Although PolySmoother is not outstanding in terms of its minimalist appearance, it is certainly stunning when you realize how powerful its features can be.”

Source : Kickstarter

