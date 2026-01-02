Goodbye Mac Studio? The 32-inch iMac Pro M5 Max Just Leaked

Apple is reportedly working on a 32-inch iMac Pro, with a potential release date set for mid-2026. This all-in-one desktop is expected to feature state-of-the-art hardware, including the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, a Mini-LED display with ProMotion technology, and a design tailored specifically for professional users. While Apple has not officially confirmed the product, industry speculation suggests it could fill the gap left by the discontinued 27-inch iMac and serve as a high-performance alternative to the Mac Studio and Studio Display combination. The video below from Matt Talks Tech gives us more details about the new Mac Pro.

The Evolution of Apple’s Larger iMacs

Apple’s history with larger iMacs has seen significant shifts in recent years. The last 27-inch Intel-based iMac was introduced in 2020, but by 2022, Apple pivoted its focus to modular desktop solutions like the Mac Studio and Studio Display. This shift effectively sidelined the larger iMac lineup, leaving professionals reliant on more complex, multi-device setups. At the time, Apple made it clear that there were no immediate plans for a 27-inch iMac with Apple Silicon, creating a noticeable gap in its product offerings.

The rumored 32-inch iMac Pro could mark a return to the all-in-one desktop format, addressing the needs of professionals who prefer a streamlined, integrated solution. By combining powerful hardware with a large, vibrant display, this device could reestablish Apple’s presence in the high-performance desktop market.

What to Expect: Display, Design, and Connectivity

The 32-inch iMac Pro is expected to feature a Mini-LED display, likely measuring between 30 and 32 inches. Mini-LED technology is known for its exceptional brightness, contrast, and color accuracy, making it particularly appealing to creative professionals who work in fields like video editing, graphic design, and photography. The inclusion of ProMotion technology, which supports refresh rates of up to 120Hz, would further enhance the display’s performance, making sure smooth visuals for tasks ranging from 3D rendering to gaming.

In terms of design, the 32-inch iMac Pro is anticipated to resemble the current 24-inch iMac, albeit with a thicker chassis to accommodate advanced cooling systems and high-performance hardware. This design choice would ensure the device remains both visually appealing and functionally robust. Connectivity options are expected to include 4-6 Thunderbolt/USB-C ports, catering to professionals who require multiple high-speed connections for peripherals and external drives. Additionally, gigabit Ethernet could be integrated into the power brick, similar to the 24-inch iMac, offering a clean and efficient cable management solution.

Hardware Highlights: Performance at Its Core

At the heart of the 32-inch iMac Pro will likely be Apple’s M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, which are expected to deliver substantial performance improvements over the current M3 generation. These chips are anticipated to offer enhanced CPU and GPU capabilities, making them ideal for demanding tasks such as video editing, 3D modeling, and software development. The M5 Pro and M5 Max are also expected to feature energy-efficient designs, making sure that the iMac Pro delivers top-tier performance without compromising on thermal management.

Memory and storage configurations are likely to align with Apple’s high-performance standards. The device could support up to 128GB of unified memory and several terabytes of SSD storage, providing ample resources for professionals working with large datasets or complex projects. This combination of powerful hardware and ample memory would position the iMac Pro as a leading choice for users seeking a high-performance, all-in-one desktop solution.

Who Is It For? Market Position and Appeal

The 32-inch iMac Pro is expected to target creative professionals and power users who require a high-performance desktop solution. Its combination of advanced hardware, a large and vibrant display, and seamless macOS integration could make it an attractive alternative to the Mac Studio and Studio Display pairing. By consolidating powerful components into a single device, Apple aims to offer a streamlined experience for users who prioritize simplicity, efficiency, and performance.

This device could also appeal to professionals in industries such as video production, graphic design, and software development, where color accuracy, processing power, and multitasking capabilities are critical. Additionally, the iMac Pro’s all-in-one design could attract users who prefer a minimalist workspace without the clutter of multiple devices and cables.

Challenges and Uncertainties

Despite its promising features, the development of the 32-inch iMac Pro is not without challenges. Conflicting leaks and reports suggest that the project may not be a top priority for Apple, which has increasingly focused on portable devices and modular desktop solutions in recent years. This shift in priorities raises questions about whether the iMac Pro will receive the same level of attention and resources as other products in Apple’s lineup.

Another potential hurdle is the timeline for the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. If Apple decides to prioritize future chip generations, such as the M6 or M7, the release of the iMac Pro could face delays or even significant changes to its specifications. Additionally, the lack of official confirmation from Apple leaves room for uncertainty, making it difficult to predict whether the device will meet its rumored mid-2026 launch window.

When Can You Expect It?

The 32-inch iMac Pro is currently speculated to launch in mid-2026, potentially coinciding with updates to other products like the Mac Studio and Mac Mini. However, Apple’s shifting priorities and the absence of official announcements leave the timeline uncertain. If the project proceeds as rumored, the iMac Pro could redefine the professional desktop market, offering a compelling blend of performance, design, and functionality.

For now, the tech world continues to watch closely as Apple shapes the future of its desktop offerings. The 32-inch iMac Pro has the potential to fill a critical gap in Apple’s product lineup, providing professionals with a powerful, all-in-one solution that combines innovative hardware with the simplicity and elegance that Apple is known for.

