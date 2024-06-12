2-Way video indoor home security camera system – Clevedog 2 $69

If you are searching for a home security system or pet monitoring camera where you can keep a vigilant eye on your home and stay connected with your loved ones, all through a single device. The Clevedog 2-Way Video Indoor Security Camera is here to turn that vision into reality.

This state-of-the-art home surveillance device is designed to enhance your home security and facilitate seamless communication, ensuring you never miss a moment. Picture yourself being able to check in on your kids while you’re at work or having a quick chat with your spouse while you’re on a business trip. The Clevedog camera makes all of this possible, providing you with a sense of security and connection that is unparalleled.

Key Takeaways Stay connected with loved ones through the built-in monitor screen.

Engage in real-time communication with the 2-way video call feature.

Receive instant notifications of unusual activity with advanced motion detection.

Ensure clear nighttime surveillance with infrared night vision.

Quickly contact emergency services with one-click calling.

Monitor your home remotely via the Im Cam App.

Enjoy wide compatibility and seamless integration with multiple devices.

Early bird pricing are now available for the interesting project from roughly $69 or £55 (depending on current exchange rates). The Clevedog camera features a built-in monitor screen that allows you to make face-to-face video calls with family members. Whether you’re checking in on your kids or having a quick chat with your spouse, this feature ensures you stay connected, no matter where you are. Imagine the convenience of being able to see and talk to your loved ones without needing to switch between different devices or apps. This built-in screen is not just a luxury; it’s a necessity for modern, connected living.

Home Security Camera

Gone are the days of one-sided surveillance. With the Clevedog’s 2-way video call feature, you can engage in real-time communication with anyone at home. This makes it easier to interact with family members or even communicate with visitors at your doorstep. Think about the peace of mind you’ll have knowing you can see and speak to your children when they get home from school, or instruct a delivery person on where to leave a package, all without leaving your office or interrupting your day.

Security is paramount, and the Clevedog camera excels in this area with its advanced motion detection capabilities. The camera tracks movement and sends instant notifications to your mobile device, alerting you of any unusual activity. This ensures you’re always in the loop, even when you’re not at home. Imagine receiving an alert on your phone the moment someone steps onto your property, allowing you to take immediate action if necessary. This feature is crucial for maintaining a secure home environment.

Assuming that the Clevedog 2 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2024. To learn more about the Clevedog 2 2-way video indoor security camera system project watch the promotional video below.

Worried about nighttime security? The Clevedog camera comes equipped with infrared night vision, providing clear surveillance up to 8 meters in the dark. Additionally, its 350° pan coverage offers extensive viewing angles, ensuring comprehensive monitoring of your home. Picture yourself being able to monitor every corner of your home, even in complete darkness. This level of coverage and clarity is essential for ensuring your home is protected around the clock.

In case of emergencies, every second counts. The Clevedog camera features a one-click emergency calling function, allowing you to quickly contact emergency services or family members. This feature adds an extra layer of security, giving you peace of mind. Imagine the reassurance of knowing that help is just a click away, whether you’re dealing with a medical emergency or a security threat. This quick-response capability can make all the difference in critical situations.

With the Im Cam App, you can track and monitor your home from anywhere. The app allows for remote control and customization of camera settings, ensuring continuous observation and safety. Plus, the camera supports both local and cloud storage, giving you flexible options for video recording. Imagine being able to check in on your home from your smartphone while you’re on vacation, or adjusting the camera settings to focus on a specific area of your home. This level of control and flexibility is invaluable for maintaining a secure and well-monitored home.

The Clevedog camera is designed to be versatile and user-friendly. It can connect with up to 5 phones, with unlimited camera connections per phone. This wide compatibility ensures that everyone in the family can stay connected and secure. Imagine the convenience of having multiple family members able to access the camera feed, ensuring that someone is always keeping an eye on things. This feature is particularly useful for larger families or households with multiple caregivers.

Transform your home security with the Clevedog 2-Way Video Indoor Security Camera and experience the ultimate peace of mind. This device is not just a camera; it’s a comprehensive security solution that keeps you connected, informed, and protected. Whether you’re at home or away, the Clevedog camera ensures that you and your loved ones are always safe and secure.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical attributes for the 2-way video indoor security camera system, jump over to the official Clevedog 2 crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



