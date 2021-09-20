Weistek L6 affordable desktop 2K LCD 3D printer

The Weistek L6 2K LCD 3d printer is an affordable desktop fabrication solution offering a build volume of 131 x 83 x 150mm and is equipped with an integrated 6.08 inch monochrome LCD of 2K resolution and only takes 1 second per layer exposure to cure resin. Launched via Kickstarter the campaign has already raised its required pledge goal with still 24 days remaining. Capable of printing at 60 mm/h the eco-friendly resin 3D printer has a 1.25μm Z-axis and offers a clean affordable 3D printing experience to both professionals and beginners say its creators.

Weistek L6 2K desktop LCD 3D printer

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $179 or £131 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Imagine what you could create if you had a highly precise 3D printer at home. How would it set your creativity free? Today, we are bringing you the next-generation of home design 3D printers, the Weistek L6. The L6 breaks free from the industrial constraints of traditional 3D printers. Its blend of technology and home design elements, along with a stylish and pleasing appearance, make it the perfect tool for 3D printing at home.”

If the Weistek L6 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Weistek L6 LCD 3D printer project checkout the promotional video below.

“There are plenty of desktop-level 2K LCD 3D printers on the market, but most of them still require tedious resin processes which are outdated & complicated. L6 is a ready to print, user-friendly DIY creative task master with a unique integrated resin tank and release film. With its stylish appearance and high performance, L6 provides a fast, simple, affordable and clean 3D printing experience for everyone.”

“Mono LCD has a longer service lifespan and stable performance during long-term printing, thus saving cost. The integrated design allows you to replace the screen in a more convenient way. Weistek’s Dual Linear Guide-way Structure guarantees 1.25μm resolution and 47μm XY resolution, together with its 2K Mono LCD, the printing details and precision are greatly improved while reaching its maximum printing size.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the LCD 3D printer, jump over to the official Weistek L6 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

