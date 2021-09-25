Storm 2 25,600mAh iPhone laptop and tablet power bank charger with LCD screen

After a successful crowdfunding campaign the Storm 2 power bank equipped with an LCD screen, smart features and transparent design has now raised more than $1 million thanks to nearly 7,000 backers many of which have already received early pledge rewards. The large capacity 25,600mAh battery pack is capable of providing 100W power delivery and is equipped with dual USB-C ports, a single USB-A port and a charging port and is capable of fast charging your iPhone, tablet, laptop and more while away from the grid.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $267 or £195 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

Storm 2 iPhone laptop and tablet power bank charger

“The Storm2 power bank charger features 100W PD Fast-Charging USB ports compatible with all devices equipped with 100W PD Fast-Charging protocol, STORM 2 can fast-charge any electronic device anytime & anywhere via the two USB Type-C & one USB A ports. It also provides a DC port that features adjustable voltage (3.3-25.2V) for different charging needs, such as electric camp coolers, drones, camp lights and more, for the ultimate power solution anywhere you go!”

If the Storm 2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Storm 2 battery pack project play the promotional video below.

“The sci-fi display screen with adjustable output voltage provides users total freedom and charging control. Equipped with 2 USB-C, 1 USB-A and 1 DC output ports, STORM 2 can charge up all your devices and gadgets safely and reliably. Storm 2 houses a 25600mAh high density battery that can be recharged in just 1.5 hours and it supports various charging protocols (QC/PD/PPS). Combined with the solar panel, it provides virtually infinite power no matter where you are!”

“STORM 2’s on-display power bank charger management system visualizes the battery life, charge cycles, output distribution per battery cell, running temp, and DC voltage adjustment in a clear, concise, and intuitive way, giving you unparalleled control and access to all the information you need. Now, power is right at your fingertips.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the battery pack, jump over to the official Storm 2 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

