USB-C KVM Switch supports 8K or Dual 4K video

Cable Matters have created a new USB-C KVM Switch capable of supporting 8K or dual 4K video connections allowing you to use one keyboard and mouse for multiple computers. Other features include HDMI, DisplayPort, and 4x USB 3.0 Ports and can be used to manage multiple USB-C laptops or tablets.

“The Cable Matters KVM switch is the perfect productivity tool for work-from-home or hybrid workers,” said Cable Matters President and CEO Jeff Jiang. “The KVM switch is ideal for remote workers wishing to use multiple devices for work and play at the same desktop.” KVM switches of the past required connecting multiple data and video cables to each computer separately, reducing flexibility, portability, and compatibility.

The new USB-C KVM switch also functions as a dual video adapter with a DisplayPort and HDMI port supporting dual 4K 60 Hz monitors or a single 8K monitor enabling users to share USB peripherals at speeds of up to 5 Gbps for fast file and data transfer.

The Cable Matters USB-C KVM leverages the data and video transmission capabilities of USB-C to carry video and USB data over a single cable. Now, swapping devices is a breeze with only a single standard cable. The switch is compatible with a wide array of devices with USB-C video support, including laptops, smartphones, tablets, and desktops.”

Source : CM

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals