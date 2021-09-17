Dride 4K vehicle dash camera with radar motion detection, GPS, 4G LTE and more

San Francisco based Dride has created a new 4K vehicle dash camera which includes remote accessibility, radar-based motion detection, GPS, dual camera configuration for a rear camera view and 4G LTE connectivity. If you drive in hot climates you will be pleased to know that the Dride 4K dash camera can withstand temperatures of up to 176F or 80C in operation mode. When temperatures rise above 176F or 80C the dashcam will go into sleep mode and will not wake until the temperature drops to a cooler level.

“Dride records continuously so you can always find the video you’re looking for. However it is very convenient to just use the share button. With a simple tap of a button the road incident that just happened in front of you will be uploaded to the cloud and will be ready to be shared with your friends or family.”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $159 or £116 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 36% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the Dride 4K campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Dride 4K vehicle dash camera project watch the promotional video below.

“Once the car is parked your Dride 4K will go to sleep to preserve your car battery. Then the on board radar will scan the environment for any movement near the car, when an object gets too close it will signal your Dride to wake up and start recording. If someone hits your car during this period you will have video proof of the incident starting from even before it happened.”

“Packed with 5Ghz WiFi for ultra-fast download speed and Bluetooth LE for instant notifications to your phone, Dride 4K also equipped with a 4G LTE module* to keep your Dride always online and connected.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the vehicle dash camera, jump over to the official Dride 4K crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

