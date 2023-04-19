Seagate IronWolf Pro 22TB HDD launches for $600

Seagate has announced the launch of its new IronWolf Pro 22TB HDD which is now available to purchase priced at $600 offering a massive amount of storage. The new drive has been optimized with Seagate’s AgileArray technology, the new Seagate IronWolf Pro 22TB HDD provides exceptional network-attached-storage (NAS), direct-attached-storage (DAS) performance and RAID reliability in multi-bay and multi-user environments.

The press release states that the hard drive features workload rates of 550 TB/year, enabling the IronWolf Pro 22 TB HDD to be used by commercial and enterprise NAS users to seamlessly store, share, and collaborate on large amounts of data over a network. It also offers an SDR of up to 285 MB/s so users can seamlessly share files, back up, and tackle heavy workloads in multi-user NAS environments. With built-in rotational vibration (RV) sensors to provide RV mitigation, the HDD consistently delivers high performance and reliability in multi-bay systems.

IronWolf Pro 22TB HDD

“Today, at the NAB 2023 conference, Seagate Technology Holdings plc, a world leader in data storage infrastructure solutions, introduced the new Seagate IronWolf Pro 22 TB conventional magnetic recording (CMR)-based hard disk drive (HDD). The company’s highest capacity CMR HDD, the new drives deliver market-leading capacity, dependability, and powerful performance for multi-user workloads and enterprise RAID solutions”

“The drive delivers a five-year limited warranty and up to 2.5M-hr MTBF for hassle-free data storage and best-in-class TCO. Also equipped with Seagate’s IronWolf Health Management system and three years of complimentary Rescue Data Recovery Services, the Seagate IronWolf Pro 22 TB HDD gives users peace of mind knowing their data is secure.”

Source : Seagate





