2,250 horsepower Mercedes AMG Black Series boat unveiled

Mercedes Benz have unveiled a new one of boat which is based on the Mercedes AMG GT Black Series and it comes with a massive 2,250 horsepower. The Cigarette 41′ Nighthawk AMG Black Series special edition boat.

This new 2,250 super boat was developed in partnership with Mercedes AMG and Cigarette Racing, the boat has a top speed of more than 90 miles per hour.

The new AMG GT Black Series car is also pictured in the photo, this is launching in the USA this summer and will cost $325,000.

The car comes with a top speed of 202 miles per hour, it has 720 horsepower and comes with 590 lb-ft of torque. it has a 0 to 60 miles per hour time of just 3.1 seconds and can hit 124 miles per hour under nine seconds.

As the inspiration model for the new Cigarette 41′ Nighthawk AMG Black Series, the AMG GT Black Series makes waves of its own with regards to its performance capabilities. This halo model features the most powerful AMG V8 production engine of all time, a highly expressive design, sophisticated aerodynamics and an intelligent material mix, creating optimal dynamics and vehicle balance. Featuring a Handcrafted AMG V8 engine producing 720 hp, the new Black Series embodies AMG’s roots in motorsport—together with a design derived directly from the current AMG GT3 race car.

You can find out more details about the Mercedes AMG Black Series boat and the Mercedes AMG GT Black Series car over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes Benz

