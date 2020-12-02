Mercedes AMG GT Black Series to cost $325,000

Mercedes Benz has revealed the pricing of their Mercedes AMG GT Black Series, the car will start at $325,00.

The Mercedes AMG GT Black Series comes with a hand crafted AMG V8 engine that produces an impressive 720 horsepower.

The car has a 0 to 60 miles per hour time of just 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 202 miles per hour, it recently set a new record at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife.

The AMG GT Black Series recently shattered the existing official lap record on the Nurburgring-Nordschleife. With an officially measured, notarized and certified time of 6:43.616 min for the 12.8 mile-long track and 6:48.047 min for the 12.944 mile-long total track, the GT Black Series places in the top group of the street- legal “sports cars” category and is now number one among fully standard, unmodified models.

In the new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, the relationship to the AMG GT3 and AMG GT4 race cars is visually and technically stronger than ever before. In addition to the larger cooling air intake up front from the AMG GT race car, another direct derivative from motorsport is the new carbon-fiber hood, with two large exhaust air outlets in black-finished carbon. These large outlets guide warm air fed from the diagonally positioned cooling pack out of the engine compartment. This technology increases the vehicle’s overall downforce. At the same time, air resistance is reduced and the air flow for cooling the engine is optimized.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes AMG GT Black Series over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals