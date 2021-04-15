Novachips 20TB SCALAR-20T 2.5-inch SSD unveiled

Novachips has this week introduced a 20 TB capacity SSD in the form of the SCALAR-20T a 2.5-inch SATA MLC (Multi-Level Cell) 20 TB SSD that is entirely based on in-house hardware and firmware. The SCALAR-20T SSD utilizes Novachips’ NVS3800 controller and JBOD and RAID component chips without any third-party components.

“We are proud to announce the launch of Novachips’ newest, massive capacity SSD,” said Daniel Kim, Novachips CEO. “This new 20 TB addition to our SCALAR product range is an optimal choice for anyone who wants to upgrade their data storage capacity and legacy system performance. It is particularly useful in situations where scale-up of existing storage architecture is problematic – simply plug and play SCALAR-20T for additional massive storage capacity.”

The SCALAR-20T solid-state drive is available in two options :

– C-grade is recommended for commercial applications such as professional video editing and recording, mobile workstations, external portable USB storage or enterprise server storage.

– I-grade is designed for industrial applications such as rugged recording systems, unmanned vehicles, avionics, forensic and defense applications. I-grade products are tested for operation in harsh environments, including extreme temperatures from -40°C to +85°C, ensuring optimal performance whatever situations the device faces in real world use. I-grade SSD supports Cryptoerase which will zeroize 20 TB full-range capacity data within several seconds via a hardware trigger signal input or host command. It can also be converted to an SLC 10 TB to extend NAND flash programs and erase cycle endurance up to 10 times by initializing NAND flash. This full SLC mode can be programmed pre-purchase at an additional charge.

Standard features supported by the SCALAR-20 TB I-grade SSD include:

– 256-bit AES hardware encryption

– Hardware write protection

– SRAM/DRAM ECC protection

– Sudden power-off protection

– IPC-compliant conformal coating

– CMVP FIPS-140-2 validation is completed with 4 TB and 8 TB versions at this time. We expect validation of our recent model in the near future.

Source : TPU : Novachips

