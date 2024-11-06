2025 Volkswagen California: Diesel, Petrol, and PHEV Options

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is transforming the camper van market with the introduction of the plug-in hybrid all-wheel drive system in its latest models, the Multivan and California eHybrid 4MOTION. This groundbreaking technology combines the best of both worlds: the efficiency of electric driving and the versatility of all-wheel drive. With an impressive electric range of up to 95 kilometers, these vehicles offer a sustainable and efficient solution for both everyday use and extended journeys.

The plug-in hybrid all-wheel drive system is powered by a state-of-the-art four-cylinder engine and two electric motors, delivering a total system power of 180 kW (245 PS). This powerful combination ensures smooth and responsive performance, whether navigating city streets or tackling off-road adventures. The system’s intelligent energy management optimizes the use of electric and combustion power, resulting in reduced fuel consumption and lower emissions.

Pricing and Availability

The Multivan eHybrid 4MOTION and California eHybrid 4MOTION are now available for order across Europe, offering consumers the opportunity to experience the future of camper vans. The Multivan eHybrid 4MOTION starts at 70,668.15 euros, while the California eHybrid 4MOTION, featuring an extended body and two sleeping berths, begins at 77,772.45 euros. For those seeking additional comfort, the California eHybrid with two interior sleeping berths is available from 82,907.30 euros.

These competitive prices make the plug-in hybrid all-wheel drive models accessible to a wide range of customers, from families looking for a versatile vehicle for weekend getaways to adventurers seeking a reliable companion for off-grid explorations. The combination of advanced technology, spacious interiors, and attractive pricing positions these models as compelling choices in the camper van market.

Advanced Technology and Superior Driving Experience

Volkswagen’s commitment to innovation shines through in the plug-in hybrid system of the Multivan and California eHybrid 4MOTION. The vehicles feature a new lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 19.7 kWh, nearly doubling the energy capacity of previous models. This increased capacity enables faster charging, with capabilities of up to 11 kW at AC charging points and an impressive 50 kW at DC rapid charging stations. With these charging options, owners can quickly and conveniently recharge their vehicles, whether at home or on the go.

In addition to the advanced powertrain, the Multivan and California eHybrid 4MOTION boast superior driving characteristics. The low center of gravity and balanced weight distribution enhance traction and stability, ensuring a smooth and confident ride in various driving conditions. The all-wheel-drive system intelligently distributes power to the wheels, providing optimal grip and control on both paved roads and off-road trails.

Specifications

System Power: 180 kW (245 PS)

Electric Range: Up to 95 km

Battery Capacity: 19.7 kWh

Charging Capacity: Up to 11 kW (AC), Up to 50 kW (DC)

Pricing: Multivan eHybrid 4MOTION from 70,668.15 euros; California eHybrid 4MOTION from 77,772.45 euros

Exploring Further Innovations

Beyond the plug-in hybrid all-wheel drive system, Volkswagen’s camper vans offer additional innovations that enhance comfort and efficiency. The integration of electric stationary air conditioning allows owners to maintain a pleasant interior temperature without relying on the combustion engine, reducing fuel consumption and emissions when parked.

Furthermore, as battery technology continues to advance, there is potential for even greater improvements in range and charging capabilities in future models. Volkswagen’s ongoing research and development efforts in this area demonstrate their commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the camper van market.

The Multivan and Volkswagen California eHybrid 4MOTION represent a significant step forward in the evolution of camper vans, combining advanced technology, superior driving dynamics, and a focus on sustainability. As more consumers seek environmentally friendly and efficient vehicles for their adventures, Volkswagen’s plug-in hybrid all-wheel drive models offer a compelling solution that delivers on both performance and eco-friendliness.

Source VW



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals