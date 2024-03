Toyota C-HR Plug-in Hybrid 220 unvei

Toyota has unveiled a new plug-in hybrid, the Toyota C-HR Plug-in Hybrid 220 and the car comes with an all-electric range of 66km, it is powered by a 120kW electric motor and a 2.0-litre engine.

All versions of the new Toyota C-HR, including the Plug-in Hybrid 220, benefit from Toyota’s latest, fifth-generation hybrid technology and a comprehensive upgrade to the vehicle dynamics, achieving driving excitement and a confident, quiet ride.

In Plug-in Hybrid 220 specification, the new Toyota C-HR delivers the effortless, smooth driving of a true electric vehicle (EV), with a range of up to 66 km (WLTP combined) which allows for all-electric daily driving, based on the typical needs of European customers.

Expressing a dual DNA, the Toyota C-HR Plug-in Hybrid 220 switches automatically to hybrid mode when the battery is depleted, giving drivers the reassurance and flexibility of Toyota’s class-leading hybrid technology, which ensures continuous efficiency throughout every journey.

Alongside the Toyota C-HR Plug-in Hybrid 220 are three hybrid electric powertrains, emphasising Toyota’s inclusive multi-technology path to carbon neutrality. Toyota believes customers need a variety of options for affordable and practical vehicles to accelerate the pace of CO 2 reduction today and ensure a successful transition to zero emission mobility in the future.

You can find out more information about the new Toyota C-HR Plug-in Hybrid 220 over at the Toyota website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing or availability.

Source Toyota



