New 2024 Toyota Mirai launched

Toyota has unveiled its new 2024 Toyota Mirai and the car comes with a range of features including a self-parking function where the car can park itself without the help of a driver, it also comes with a Blind Sport Monitor, Panoramic View Monitor, a 12.3-inch touch screen and much more.

Mirai adopts the latest Toyota Teammate safety and driver assistance features to provide more sophisticated accident detection and avoidance and reduce the burden placed on the driver.

Where the car’s Toyota Safety Sense systems are concerned, updated camera and radar hardware takes accident risk detection to a higher level. For example, the Pre-Collision System (PCS) can now recognise potential head-on collisions and the scope of its Intersection Collision Avoidance has widened so that it can respond to approaching traffic across two lanes and cyclists and vehicles approaching from the side.

Similarly, the hazards recognised by the Emergency Steering Assist now include motorcyclists, in addition to pedestrians, cyclists and parked vehicles. With the benefit of new acceleration suppression, there is a safeguard against sudden, unintended use of the throttle when travelling at low speed.

The Full Range Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) has been tuned for faster and more natural-feeling response and its curve speed reduction function is activated earlier, for smooth driving through a bend.

New Overtake Prevention Support prevents unintentional overtaking on the wrong side of a vehicle and Preliminary Deceleration/Turn Signal Linked Control helps the driver safely rejoin the traffic lane at an appropriate speed and distance from other vehicles.

You can find out more details about the new 2024 Toyota Mirai over at Toyota at the link below, the car will be available in Europe soon, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Toyota



