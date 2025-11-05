The 2025 iPad Buyer’s Guide: The ONLY iPad 90% of People Should Buy

Choosing the right iPad in 2025 can be a challenging task, given the extensive lineup and diverse features Apple offers. Each model caters to specific needs, whether you are a professional seeking top-tier performance, a student balancing productivity and affordability, or a casual user looking for convenience. The video below from That Mark Gilroy explores the key distinctions between the models, helping you make an informed decision based on your priorities.

iPad Pro: The Powerhouse for Professionals

The iPad Pro 2025 stands out as Apple’s most advanced tablet, tailored for users who demand exceptional performance and innovative features. It is designed to handle the most intensive tasks with ease, making it the go-to choice for professionals. Key highlights include:

OLED Display with ProMotion:

The 120 Hz refresh rate ensures fluid visuals and smooth interactions, ideal for creative professionals and gamers. Thunderbolt Connectivity: Enables seamless handling of large files and supports external displays, enhancing productivity for tasks like video editing and graphic design.

Enables seamless handling of large files and supports external displays, enhancing productivity for tasks like video editing and graphic design. Latest M-Class Chip: Delivers unparalleled performance for demanding applications such as 3D rendering, multitasking, and high-resolution video editing.

The iPad Pro also supports the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, transforming it into a versatile tool for creativity and productivity. However, its premium price may not be justified for casual users or those with basic needs, making it a specialized option for professionals.

iPad Air: The Balanced All-Rounder

The iPad Air 2025 strikes a balance between performance and affordability, offering a versatile solution for a wide range of users. It is particularly appealing to students, office workers, and casual creatives. Notable features include:

M-Class Chip:

Provides robust performance for everyday tasks, moderate creative work, and multitasking. Accessory Compatibility: Fully supports the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, enhancing its utility for note-taking, drawing, and document editing.

While it lacks the ProMotion OLED display of the iPad Pro, its high-resolution screen delivers excellent clarity for most users. Its slightly heavier build and absence of advanced display technology may deter those seeking the ultimate visual experience. Nonetheless, the iPad Air remains a reliable and cost-effective choice for users who need a capable device without the premium price tag.

iPad Mini: Compact and Convenient

The iPad Mini (7th Gen) is the ideal choice for users prioritizing portability and convenience. Its compact size and lightweight design make it a versatile device for on-the-go use. Key advantages include:

Portability:

Its small form factor makes it perfect for travel, commuting, and casual use. High Pixel Density: Ensures sharp visuals, making it suitable for reading, note-taking, and light gaming.

Ensures sharp visuals, making it suitable for reading, note-taking, and light gaming. Ease of Use: Ideal for quick tasks like browsing, streaming, and managing emails.

However, the smaller display and limited brightness may not appeal to users who prioritize screen real estate or vibrant visuals. Additionally, its bezels feel outdated compared to other models. The iPad Mini is best suited for those who value portability and convenience over advanced features or productivity.

11th Gen iPad: Affordable and Practical

For budget-conscious buyers, the 11th Gen iPad offers an accessible entry point into Apple’s ecosystem. It is designed for users who need a reliable device for basic tasks without the added cost of premium features. Key attributes include:

120 GB Storage:

Provides ample space for content consumption, light productivity, and everyday use. Reliable Performance: Handles streaming, browsing, and occasional work efficiently, making it a practical choice for casual users.

While it lacks advanced features like ProMotion or Apple Pencil Pro hover, the 11th Gen iPad delivers excellent value for its price. It is an ideal option for those seeking a straightforward, affordable device for general use.

Key Factors to Consider When Choosing an iPad

Selecting the right iPad involves evaluating your specific needs and preferences. Consider the following factors to make an informed decision:

Display Quality:

Models with OLED and ProMotion displays offer superior visuals, but they come at a higher cost. Performance: M-class chips provide exceptional speed and efficiency, making them ideal for demanding tasks like video editing and multitasking.

Compact models like the iPad Mini are easier to carry but may sacrifice screen size and advanced features. Accessories:

Compatibility with the Apple Pencil and keyboards can significantly enhance productivity and creativity. Budget:

Compatibility with the Apple Pencil and keyboards can significantly enhance productivity and creativity. Budget: Refurbished models or the 11th Gen iPad offer cost-effective alternatives without compromising on quality.

Alternatives: Refurbished iPads and MacBooks

If the current iPad lineup does not meet your requirements, refurbished iPads are a viable alternative. These devices often come at a reduced price while maintaining Apple’s high-quality standards. For users who need a more traditional computing experience, MacBooks are another excellent option. They excel in tasks such as coding, advanced multitasking, and running desktop-level applications, making them a strong choice for professionals and power users.

