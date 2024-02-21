2024 Toyota Prius Plug-in starts at £37,315 OTR

Toyota has revealed the pricing for the new Toyota Prius Plug-in in the UK, the car will start at £37,315 on the road and there will be two different models at launch, the Design and the Excel, and each one will be powered by a 2.0 litre plug-in in hybrid.

The new plugin-in Toyota Prius comes with 220bhp (223 DIN hp/164kW), which is a big step up from the old Prius plug-in’s 121bhp (122 DIN hp/90kW), giving it quick, zippy acceleration and it has a range of up to 53.4 miles on the electric mode.

Balance and handling have also been enhanced, thanks to the evolution of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) GA-C platform, which brings lower weight and higher rigidity for a more stable ride. A lower centre of gravity, helped by placing the EV battery under the rear seat and moving the fuel tank lower and further forward, contributes to enhanced driving dynamics and agility.

Where styling is concerned, Prius’s signature wedge shape has evolved to present more elegant lines. A coupé-like silhouette has been created by lowering the overall height by 50mm, moving the roof peak rearwards and adopting larger diameter wheels, up to 19 inches.

The wheelbase is 50mm longer, yet the overall length has been shortened by 46mm. The rear view is accented by a three-dimensional linear lighting element focusing attention on the Prius logo.

Inside, a spacious cabin has a clean interior layout. For driver and passengers alike, the interior is spacious and constructed from stylish, high-value materials, accentuated by harmonious design elements which highlight a dynamic feel and sense of purpose.

You can find out more information about the new 2024 Toyota Prius Plug-in model over at Toyota at the link below, the Design model starts at £37,315 on the road an the Excel starts at £39,955 on the road.

Source Toyota



