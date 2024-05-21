Microsoft 2024 Surface Pro AI Copilot PC launches from $1,000

Microsoft has unveiled a new addition to its Surface line of hybrid tablet laptops announcing the launch of the new Surface Pro AI Copilot PC, promising to transform the way users interact with their personal computers. This new addition to the Surface lineup is designed to enhance productivity and unleash creativity by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI). The AI Copilot feature, powered by advanced technology, offers intelligent assistance to streamline tasks and provide an intuitive user experience.

At the heart of the Surface Pro AI Copilot PC lies the Snapdragon X Plus and Snapdragon X Elite processors, coupled with the Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, capable of executing an astonishing 45 trillion operations per second. This powerful combination ensures seamless multitasking and lightning-fast performance, allowing users to tackle even the most demanding tasks with ease.

The tablet is available in two display options: a breathtaking 13-inch OLED PixelSense Flow display with a resolution of 2880 x 1920 and a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz, or an LCD variant with similar specifications. Both displays undergo individual color calibration and support Dolby Vision IQ, delivering stunning visuals and vibrant colors that bring content to life.

Customizable Configurations and Competitive Pricing

The Microsoft Surface Pro AI Copilot PC caters to a wide range of users with its multiple configuration options. The base model comes equipped with a generous 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a 256GB SSD, providing ample memory and storage for everyday computing needs. For power users and professionals, higher-end models offer up to 32GB of RAM and a spacious 1TB of storage, ensuring smooth performance even when running resource-intensive applications. With prices starting at $1,299 for the entry-level model and reaching $2,499 for the top-tier configuration, the Surface Pro AI Copilot PC offers competitive pricing for its innovative features and capabilities. Pre-orders are now open, with shipping set to commence in early 2024.

2024 Surface Pro AI Copilot PC Specifications :

Display: Surface Pro with OLED display: 13-inch PixelSense™ Flow display Resolution: 2880 x 1920 (267 PPI) Aspect ratio: 3:2 Contrast ratio: 1M:1 Dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz Colour profile: sRGB and Vivid Individually colour-calibrated display Adaptive colour and contrast Auto colour management supported 10-point multi-touch Dolby Vision IQ support Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Surface Pro with LCD display: 13-inch PixelSense™ Flow display Resolution: 2880 x 1920 (267 PPI) Aspect ratio: 3:2 Contrast ratio: 1200:1 Dynamic refresh rate up to 120 Hz Colour profile: sRGB and Vivid Individually colour-calibrated display Adaptive colour and contrast Auto colour management supported 10-point multi-touch Dolby Vision IQ™ support Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5

Battery Life: Surface Pro Wi-Fi: Up to 14 hours of local video playback Up to 10 hours of active web usage

Size and Weight: Length: 287 mm (11.3 inch) Width: 208 mm (8.2 inch) Height: 9.3 mm (0.37 inch) Weight: 895 g (1.97 lbs)

Security: Enhanced security with Microsoft Pluton TPM 2.0 Windows 11 Secured-core PC Windows Hello face authentication with Enhanced Sign-in security Microsoft Defender – pre-installed for enhanced identity and privacy protection

Video/Cameras: Quad HD front-facing Surface Studio Camera (1440p) Windows Studio Effects (automatic framing, creative filters, eye contact, portrait blur and light) 10 MP Ultra HD rear-facing camera Windows Hello face authentication camera

Audio: 2 W stereo speakers with Dolby® Atmos® Support for Bluetooth® LE Audio

Mics: Dual Studio Mics with voice focus

Connections (Ports): 2 x USB-C® / USB4® ports (Charging, Data transfer, DisplayPort 2.1, Surface Thunderbolt™ 4 Dock) Surface Connect port (supports fast charging with minimum 65 W power supply via Surface Connect or USB-C) Surface Pro Keyboard port NanoSIM slot

Network and Connectivity: Surface Pro Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi 77 Bluetooth® Wireless 5.4 technology

Pen and Accessories Compatibility: Designed for Surface Slim Pen (2nd edition) Integrated storage and wireless charging for Surface Slim Pen (2nd edition) with Surface Pro Signature Keyboard Supports tactile signals with Surface Slim Pen (2nd edition) Supports Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP)



A Comprehensive Suite of Features

Beyond its impressive performance and display, the Surface Pro AI Copilot PC features a wide array of features that enhance its functionality and user experience. The device is equipped with the Microsoft Pluton TPM 2.0 for robust security, along with Windows Hello face authentication and Microsoft Defender for added protection. The Quad HD front-facing Surface Studio Camera and 10 MP Ultra HD rear-facing camera enable high-quality video conferencing and capturing stunning photos and videos.

Immersive audio is delivered through 2 W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Dual Studio Mics, providing a rich and engaging sound experience. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth Wireless 5.4 technology, and a range of ports, including USB-C / USB4, Surface Connect port, Surface Pro Keyboard port, and NanoSIM. The device comes preloaded with Windows 11 Home, Microsoft 365 Apps, and the Xbox app, offering a comprehensive software suite right out of the box.

Eco-Friendly Design and Sustainability Initiatives

Microsoft’s commitment to sustainability is evident in the design and manufacturing of the Surface Pro AI Copilot PC. The device incorporates a high percentage of recycled materials, reflecting the company’s dedication to reducing its environmental impact. Microsoft has set an ambitious goal of becoming carbon negative by 2030, and the Surface Pro AI Copilot PC is a testament to this commitment. Users can also take advantage of Microsoft’s trade-in and recycling programs, making it easier to upgrade their devices while minimizing electronic waste.

Accessories and Ecosystem Integration

To further enhance the user experience, the Surface Pro AI Copilot PC supports a range of accessories, including the Surface Slim Pen for precise and natural writing and drawing, and various keyboard options for improved typing comfort and productivity. The device seamlessly integrates with the Microsoft ecosystem, allowing users to leverage the power of cloud services, cross-device synchronization, and a vast library of applications and hardware all available through the Microsoft Store.

As the Microsoft Surface Pro AI Copilot PC prepares to hit the market, it is poised to redefine the way users interact with their personal computers. With its advanced AI capabilities, powerful performance, stunning visuals, and eco-friendly design, this innovative device sets a new standard for productivity and creativity in the world of personal computing.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals