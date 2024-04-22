2024 Porsche Cayenne GTS SUV Gets More Power

Porsche has unveiled its new 2024 Porsche Cayenne GTS SUV and the car comes with more power than the previous model, plus a range of other upgrades. The 2024 Cayenne GTS boasts an upgraded 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, which now produces an impressive 500 PS, a notable increase from its predecessor. This substantial power boost is further complemented by a sophisticated chassis setup derived from the high-performance Cayenne Turbo GT. The advanced chassis features adaptive air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), which work in harmony to enhance the vehicle’s responsiveness and cornering agility. The increased negative camber on the front axle pivot bearings further contributes to the Cayenne GTS’s exceptional handling capabilities, allowing drivers to tackle even the most challenging roads with confidence.

In addition to its outstanding performance, the 2024 Cayenne GTS sets itself apart with exclusive GTS styling elements. These include dark-tinted headlights, striking red brake calipers, and sleek high-gloss black exterior details, all of which contribute to the vehicle’s aggressive and sporty appearance. The interior of the Cayenne GTS is equally impressive, featuring the luxurious Race-Tex material and a heated GT sports steering wheel. Customers can further personalize their vehicle with optional color schemes in Carmine Red or Slate Grey Neo, adding a touch of individuality to the already refined cabin. Moreover, the new Porsche Driver Experience introduces a curved digital instrument cluster and an optional passenger display, elevating the interactive nature of the driving experience and keeping both driver and passengers engaged.

The highly anticipated 2024 Porsche Cayenne GTS models are now available for order, with deliveries in Europe expected to begin in Summer 2024. While pricing details vary depending on the specific market, interested buyers can anticipate premium pricing that reflects the vehicle’s enhanced features and capabilities. To obtain accurate pricing information, it is recommended to contact local Porsche dealerships directly. This approach ensures that potential customers receive the most up-to-date and relevant information for their specific region, taking into account any market-specific variations or additional options that may impact the final cost of the vehicle.

Specifications

Engine: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8

Power Output: 500 PS

Torque: 660 Nm

0-100 km/h: 4.4 seconds

Top Speed: 275 km/h

Chassis: Adaptive air suspension with PASM and PTV Plus

Design: GTS-specific styling with high-gloss black details

Interior: Race-Tex material, heated GT sports steering wheel

Technology: Porsche Driver Experience with curved digital instrument cluster

Wheels: 21-inch RS Spyder-design in anthracite grey

You can find out more details about the new 2024 Porsche Cayenne GTS over at Porsche at the link below, pricing starts at £106,100 for the SUV and £107,700 for the Coupe.

Source Porsche



