Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid shown off on video

Earlier today we heard about the new Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid SUV and now we get to have a look at the car in a new promo video from Porsche, this is Porsche’s most powerful SUV to date.

The new Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid comes with 728 horsepower or 739 PS, and it has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 295 km per hour.

The new 544 kW (739 PS, Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid models: Fuel consumption* combined (WLTP) 2.0 – 1.7 l/100 km, CO₂ emissions* combined (WLTP) 45 – 39 g/km, Electric power consumption* combined (WLTP) 31.8 – 29.9 kWh/100 km, Electric range* combined (WLTP) 70 – 73 km, Electric range* in town (WLTP) 76 – 82 km) range-topper is distinguished by superior driving performance paired with high efficiency and comprehensive day-to-day usability. The new Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupé with GT Package focuses even more on driving dynamics and a particularly athletic appearance.

Compared to its predecessor, the new Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid offers considerably greater electric range and shorter charging times. With an increased capacity of 25.9 kWh, the high-voltage battery installed beneath the load compartment floor enables an electric range of up to 82 kilometres (EAER city). The new 11 kW on-board charger shortens the charging time at a suitable wall charger or charging station to under two-and-a-half hours despite the increase in battery capacity.

You can find out more information about the new Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid SUV over at the Porsche website at the link below.

Source Porsche



