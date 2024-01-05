2024 Mercedes EQA EV starts at £49,750

The 2024 Mercedes EQA was made official last year and the car is now available in the UK with pricing for this new electric vehicle starting at £49,750 on the road, Mercedes started to take orders for the car last year and it is now available in the UK.

The original Mercedes EQA was launched back in 2021 and this new model is a facelift version of the original with an updated design, plus a new range of features, and more, you can see more details about the car below.

With their striking SUV bodies, powerful electric drive and predictive navigation with Electric Intelligence, the two all-electric members of the Mercedes-Benz compact car family have gained many fans. Now the EQA and EQB are becoming even more attractive to newcomers and those switching to electric vehicles – thanks to fresh looks, numerous efficiency updates and new, useful features. MBUX with improved voice control and driving assistance systems are updated; with Plug & Charge charging technology and optional Sound Experiences, innovations from the larger model siblings are making their way into the compact class. For the first time, a trailer hitch[1] is available as an optional extra for the EQB with five seats.

The 2024 Mercedes EQA electric vehicle is available with a range of trim options, these include the Sport Executive, AMG Line Executive, AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Premium Plus.

Source Auto Express



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals