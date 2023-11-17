2024 Kia Sorrento SUV unveiled

Kia has unveiled their new 2024 Kia Sorrento SUV for the USA and the car comes with a facelifted exterior design, plus an updated interior with the latest technology including a panoramic curved display.

The Sorento’s confident stance was achieved by combining Kia’s “Opposites United” design philosophy with the concept of “Bold for Nature.” The upright front hood and squared off edges are reminiscent of the award-winning Telluride, with its distinctive amber daytime running lights reimagined on the Sorento for a sleek and modern aesthetic. Around back, vertical taillamps are unmistakably Telluride. From the EV9’s playbook, the Sorento boasts a broad and rectangular front grille, complemented by vertically stacked LED projector headlamps that emphasize the front end. The constellation inspired Star Map lighting elements in the front and rear lend the Sorento a futuristic edge, while the front and lower bumpers incorporate a wider skid plate garnish for extra rugged appeal.

Within the cabin, horizontal features such as the air vents and controls give the interior a streamlined and modern aesthetic, creating a sense of openness. At the heart of the interior’s transformation is an available panoramic curved display that integrates dual 12.3-inch screens3 (panoramic panel with 4.3-inch TFT and 12.3-inch screen is standard). Borrowed from the Telluride and Sportage, the Sorento’s exterior color options now include Midnight Lake Blue and Dawning Red. In the HEV and PHEV versions scheduled for later in 2024, an available lush Dust Blue interior color palette provides a relaxed and inviting ambiance.

You can find out more information about the new 2024 Kia Sorrento SUV over at the Kia website at the link below, it will go on sale in the USA in the first quarter of 2024 and there will be a range of models available.

Source Kia



