2023 Samsung TV and Monitors gets SeeColors Mode

Samsung has announced that it is adding SeeColors Mode to its 2023 range of TVs and Monitors, this is designed to help people who are color blind, and you can see more details about the technology below.

SeeColors mode provides nine picture presets so users can select the option that is most suitable for them. The feature adjusts red, green and blue levels to ensure viewers can easily distinguish colors on the screen depending on their degree or type of CVD.

Originally released as an application in 2017, SeeColors helps those with CVD enjoy their screen as it was meant to be seen. Now, integrated in TV and monitor accessibility menus, this feature is more readily available to users. For consumers who have already purchased a 2023 model, a software update will be available to add SeeColors to the accessibility menu.

Samsung has earned “Color Vision Accessibility” certification from TÜV Rheinland,3 in acknowledgement of SeeColors mode’s ability to help those with CVD better enjoy content on Samsung screens. This recognition builds on Samsung’s commitment to accessibility, under the vision of “Screens Everywhere, Screens for All.”

You can find out more information about the Samsung SeeColors Mode technology for its 2023 range of Smart TVs and monitors over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals