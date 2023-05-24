2023 Samsung Smart Monitors launched globally

Samsung has announced that it is launching its 2023 Samsung Smart Monitors globally and there are a number of models in the range. The range includes the new Samsung M8, Samsung M7, and Samsung M5 monitors.

The Samsung M8 comes with a 32-inch display, the Samsung M7 also comes with a 32-inch display and the Samsung M5 is available with in a choice of 32-inch and 27-inch models.

Samsung Electronics today announced the global launch of its full 2023 Smart Monitor lineup.1 The new M8, M7 and M5 Smart Monitors (Model Name: M80C, M70C, M50C) from Samsung enable users to tailor their monitors to their unique styles and needs, as they watch, play and work.

“We are raising the bar for Smart Monitors globally with our new lineup and especially our enhanced M8 model,” said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Within a single monitor, users can enjoy the best of entertainment and gaming, productivity, design and personalized convenience and comfort.”

The full lineup is comprised of nine versatile monitors to meet the needs and styles of a wide range of users. The M8, M7 and M5 Smart Monitors come in a variety of colors and sizes. The M8 and M7 models are available in 32-inches, while the M5 model is available in both 32- and 27-inches. The M8 with UHD resolution and 400nit brightness is available in Warm White, Daylight Blue, Sunset Pink and Spring Green options. The M7 with UHD resolution and 300nit brightness comes in Warm White while the M5 with Full HD resolution comes in a sleek Black or White.

You can find out more information about the new 2023 Samsung Smart Monitors over at Samsung’s website at the link below, all of the new models are now available to order.

Source Samsung



