2023 Range Rover Velar unveiled

Land Rover has unveiled their new 2023 Range Rover Velar, the car has had a facelift and it comes with a range of engine options.

As well as the updated design there is a new model, the Velar P400e plug-in hybrid, this car comes with an EV range of 40 miles and it features a four-cylinder petrol engine and 398 horsepower.

The New Range Rover Velar is a pure expression of modern luxury, featuring the latest technology, trademark Range Rover refinement and a dramatic, clean and reductive new design.

A series of reveal films, posted early on Range Rover’s TikTok channel on 1 February, highlights the exterior and interior changes to the dramatic, reductive Range Rover Velar, which is intriguing and desirable by design.

A new grille combines with the characteristic floating roof, unbroken waistline and flush deployable door handles that define the world’s most desirable luxury SUV family. New super-slim Pixel LED headlights5 provide a technical jewel like appearance and optimised visibility while the exterior is enhanced by a new lower rear bumper and dark accents. 

Range Rover’s reductive design philosophy continues inside; a new single floating 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen is integrated into the centre console, providing immediate and intuitive control to all key vehicle functions. Meanwhile, a crafted interior features redesigned seats and new colours and materials, including a leather-free cabin option.

You can find out more details about the new 2023 Range Rover Velar over at Land Rover at the link below.

Source Land Rover

