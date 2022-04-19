Range Rover Velar HST Edition unveiled

Land Rover has added a new model to its Velar range with the launch of the Range Rover Velar HST Edition and the SUV comes with either a 400PS petrol engine or a 300PS diesel engine.

The new Range Rover Velar HST Edition is an MHEV (Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle and the prices for the diesel model starts at £69,865 and £73,815 for the petrol version.

The new HST features Electronic Air Suspension with Adaptive Dynamics for optimum comfort and control, with Adaptive Dynamics constantly monitoring the road conditions and adjusting the suspension responses accordingly. Configurable Dynamics also ensures drivers are able to tailor the driving experience to suit their preferences.

In keeping with its dynamic personality, the HST is available with a choice of powerful six-cylinder Ingenium engines. Customers can choose from the P400 (400PS) and D300 (300PS) Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) petrol and diesel powertrains for effortless performance and refinement.

The Range Rover Velar’s elegant design and connected technologies have seen the mid-size luxury SUV win a succession of international awards, including the World Car Design of the Year title at the 2018 World Car Awards.

You can find out more information about the new Range Rover Velar HST over at Land Rover at the link below.

Source Land Rover

