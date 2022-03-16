2023 Mercedes AMG GT 63 and GT 63 S unveiled

Mercedes Benz has unveiled their updated AMG GT 63, the 2023 Mercedes AMG GT 63, and GT 63 S, and the car gets a number of upgrades.

As well as a range of design updates, the new Mercedes AMG GT 63 and GT 63 S also get a range of new technology and more.

“In the 4-Door Coupe segment, the Mercedes-AMG GT offers the perfect balance between everyday practicality and sportiness. On the one hand, it is the superior Gran Turismo for the whole family and, on the other, the current record holder on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife in the Executive-cars category. As the fastest and most powerful medical car in Formula 1® history, the GT 63 S is also celebrating its debut this season and is ready to provide rapid emergency care with maximum race track performance. The diversity is also reflected in the wide range of drive options. In addition to six- and eight-cylinder engines, we also offer the first AMG hybrid in the E PERFORMANCE drive layout in this model series. To further sharpen our profile as a Performance Luxury brand, we have also expanded the options for individualization, thus offering our customers an even higher level of lifestyle and exclusivity,” emphasizes Philipp Schiemer, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

With the facelift of the six-cylinder models, the exterior colors Starling Blue Metallic and Starling Blue Magno were newly offered. These are also available for the V8 models. This gives the customer a choice of a total of four matte paints, five metallic shades and two solid colors. The expressive exterior design can be further accentuated with the new AMG Night Package II or a combination of the Night Package and AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Package, for example. New colors and trims have also been added to the range for the interior, including the AMG Performance steering wheel.

You can find out more details about the new 2023 Mercedes AMG GT 63 and GT 63 S over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes Benz

