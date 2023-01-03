2023 LG OLED TVs unveiled at CES

LG has unveiled its new 2023 LG OLED TVs at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the range includes the new Z3, G3, and C3 OLED evo series TVs.

There is a wide range of different models in the line up with various sizes available, the will be shown off at CES 2023 from the 5th to the 8th of January.

The latest Alpha series processor utilizes LG’s most sophisticated AI-assisted Deep Learning tech to ensure outstanding picture and sound quality. AI Picture Pro now offers improved upscaling for better clarity and enhanced dynamic tone mapping, which helps reveal the depth and detail in every frame. AI Picture Pro also integrates a picture processing technology that detects and refines important objects, such as people’s faces, to give them a more lifelike HDR quality. In addition to fine-tuning image reproduction, the α9 AI Processor Gen6 powers LG’s AI Sound Pro; a feature that helps viewers get swept up in the onscreen action by delivering virtual 9.1.2 surround sound from the TVs’ built-in speaker system.

Another significant upgrade applied to this year’s OLED evo G3 series is LG’s Brightness Booster Max technology, which incorporates brand-new light control architecture and light-boosting algorithms to increase brightness by up to 70 percent.1 Brightness is mapped and controlled on a pixel-by-pixel basis, resulting in sharper, more realistic images.

You can find out more details about the new 2023 LG OLED TVs over at LG at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source LG





