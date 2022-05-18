2023 Audi RS 5 gets an available Competition package

Audi has announced a new Competition package for its RS 5 available in the US. Adding the Competition package gains coilover suspension, front and rear sway bars, enhanced software, and a speed limiter that lets the car reach 180 mph. The package also includes Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires.

Buyers can get the new Competition package on either the 2023 RS 5 Coupe or Sportback. Both versions of the car have a bi-turbo V6 making 444 horsepower and 442 pound-foot of torque. Sportback reaches 60 mph in 3.8 seconds, with the coupe reaching 60 mph in 3.7 seconds.

Software is tweaked within the control unit to improve performance in S transmission mode when Dynamic mode is active. The special coilover suspension allows the Competition package car to sit 10 millimeters lower than standard RS 5 models. The competition package adds $16,100, and order banks open in June. The RS 5 starts at $75,900.

