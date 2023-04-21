2023 Asus Zenbook 15 OLED gets official

Earlier we saw the new Asus Zenbook 13 OLED and now Asus has launched another new laptop, the 2023 Asus Zenbook 15 OLED, and the deice comes with a 15.6-inch display with a 2.8K resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

The new Asus Zenbook 15 OLED comes with the latest AMD processors including the AMD Ryzen 7 7735U processor, plus up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage.

This powerful and compact laptop is designed for on-the-go productivity and creativity, featuring a durable all-metal chassis with a 14.9 mm-thin profile and a weight of just 1.4 kg. The 15.6-inch 16:9 120 Hz 2.8K ASUS Lumina OLED NanoEdge display is Pantone® Validated for accurate color rendering and VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 certified for the deepest blacks. It’s also SGS and TÜV Rheinland certified for eye care.

To complement its Ryzen processor and AMD Radeon™ graphics, Zenbook 15 OLED has up to 32 GB of RAM and a 1 TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD. Fast reliable connectivity is provided by WiFi 6E (802.11ax) enhanced with ASUS WiFi Master Premium.

The premium design of Zenbook 15 OLED includes a choice of two finishes: a high-tech eco-friendly Basalt Gray plasma ceramic aluminum, or anodized Ponder Blue. To keep the laptop hygienic it’s protected with ASUS Antimicrobial Guard plus, which reduces growth of viruses and bacteria by up to 99%. Conferencing is made easier with the FHD IR webcam and ASUS 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR) technology, along with the Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos® speaker system. For effortless on-the-go connections, there are USB4®, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C®, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, along with an HDMI® 2.1 port and an audio combo jack.

You can find out more information about the new Asus Zenbook 15 OLED Laptop over at Asus at the link below, as yet there are no details on how much this new laptop will retail for.

Source Asus





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals