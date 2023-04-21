Asus Zenbook 13 OLED laptop unveiled

Asus has launched its latest laptop, the Asus Zenbook 13 OLED and according to Asus this is the world’s slimmest 13.3-inch OLED laptop, the device comes with a range of 13th Gen Intel Core processors and up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage.

The new Asus Zenbook 13 OLED comes with a 13.3-inch display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels and it features a 16:10 aspect ratio, the device comes with a choice of the latest Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 processors.

With a world-beating super-slim 1 cm profile and a super-light 1 kg chassis, the sophisticated Zenbook S 13 OLED delivers no-compromise performance, connectivity and battery life, making it the epitome of ultraportable design, and finished in brand-new Basalt Gray or classic Ponder Blue. It’s also designed with the environment and carbon neutrality firmly in mind, using recycled metals and plastics in its construction, FSC® Mix-certified packaging, an elegant new eco-friendly plasma ceramic aluminum for the Basalt Gray model, and halogen-free electronics, to make this the most eco-friendly Zenbook model we’ve ever produced.

The Zenbook series excels at delivering unrivaled on-the-go performance, and Zenbook S 13 OLED is no exception, harnessing the power of up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 1 TB PCIe® 4.0 x4 SSD. There’s a full set of I/O ports for on-the-go connections, and a long-lasting 63 Wh battery.

You can find out more information about the new Asus Zenbook 13 OLED laptop over at Asus at the link below, as yet there are no details on how much this new 13 inch laptop will retail for.

Source Asus





