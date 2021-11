2023 Acura Integra prototype is an affordable four-door sporty car

Acura has revealed the 2023 Integra prototype showing off what the car that lands in dealerships next year should look like. Since this is only a prototype, we don’t know what the finished product will look like, but it certainly looks production-ready in the photos.

Acura isn’t offering all the details on the car, but we know it will have a turbocharged 1.5-liter VTEC engine. Something that will make enthusiasts excited is that Acura plans to offer it with a six-speed manual. Pricing is expected to be around $30,000, and the prototype will become a production model landing in showrooms next year.

The prototype vehicle seen in the images is painted Indy Yellow Pearl, which comes straight from the Acura NSX. The car has a hatchback design and four doors despite a coupe-like profile.

