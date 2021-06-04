Toyota has announced the addition of a new trim level to its Tacoma line for 2022 called the Tacoma Trail Edition 4×4. The truck features a 1.1-inch front and 0.5-inch rear suspension lift. The front suspension lift comes courtesy of longer coil springs, while the rear uses an insert above the leaf springs.

Tacoma Trail Edition 4×4 is based on the SR5 and has a locking rear differential. It’s only offered in Double Cab and is designed to take owners off-road wherever they want to go. The suspension lift improves the approach angle to 34 degrees, the departure angle to 23.6 degrees, and the breakover angle to 26.4 degrees.

Toyota also fits the pickup with undercarriage skid plates from the TRD Off-Road grade. Other touches include unique bronze wheels and Goodyear all-terrain tires. Another nice touch is a heritage-inspired grill with bronze lettering and bed storage, including a driver’s-side compartment that can double as a cooler. A new Lunar Rock color is available along with Army Green, Midnight Black Metallic, and Super White. The truck also gets a color-matched rear bumper. Pricing is unannounced at this time.

