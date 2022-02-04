2022 Subaru WRX has terrible fuel economy

It hasn’t been long since Subaru first pulled the cover off the 2022 WRX sports car. Subaru’s WRX is an icon being one of the only cars bred for rally racing, offering buyers turbocharged power, a manual transmission, four doors, and all-wheel-drive. Its features make it one of the few sports cars that can serve those living in areas that deal with snow in all seasons.

The 2022 WRX is all-new, and typically with an all-new car, fuel economy improves. However, in Subaru’s case, that isn’t true. Instead, the automaker pushed the displacement of the turbo-four-cylinder engine up for 2022 to 2.4 liters compared to the 2.0-liter displacement previously.

Compared to the old engine, the horsepower and torque are virtually the same 271 horsepower and 258 pound-foot of torque, which is only three horsepower more than the outgoing engine. Despite no significant power gains, fuel economy is mostly down compared to the 2021 model and significantly down compared to the competition. The EPA has rated the new WRX at 19 MPG city, 25 MPG Highway, and 21 MPG combined with the CVT or 19 MPG city, 26 MPG Highway, and 22 MPG combined with the manual.

