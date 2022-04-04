2022 Samsung Soundbars launched in Korea

The new 2022 Samsung Soundbars were made official at CES back in January and now Samsung is launching these new devices in its home country of Korea.

Samsung is launching a number of new models in Korea and they are designed to work with the company’s new Samsung Neo QLED 8K range.

The products released this time are the top model ‘Q series’ HW-Q990B and the ‘super slim soundbar’ HW-S800B with an ultra-slim design.

The Q series HW-Q990B provides 3D surround sound by applying 11.1.4 channel speakers and ‘Dolby Atmos’, and the improved ‘Q-Symphony’ function is applied compared to the previous model. .

Q Symphony is Samsung’s proprietary technology that realizes optimal surround sound by using the speakers installed on both devices at the same time when a TV and a sound bar are connected. In the past, only some speakers of the TV were used, but in the new product, all TV speakers can be used, realizing richer sound.

When connected to a Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV (QN900B series), it utilizes up to 22 channels (16 channels of sound bar + 6 channels of TV) speakers to realize overwhelming 3D stereophonic sound that has never been felt before.

You can find out more details about the new 2022 Samsung Soundbars over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals