2022 Peugeot Le Mans hypercar to feature hybrid V6 with 670 horsepower

Peugeot has revealed some details about their new 2022 Peugeot Le Mans hypercar, it will feature a 2.6 litre V6 engine and a hybrid motor that will produce a combines 670 horsepower.

PEUGEOT Sport has leveraged its experience of endurance racing (V12 and V8 PEUGEOT 908s) and that of PSA Motorsport in the FIA World Rally Championship (four cylinders) to develop a new 2.6-litre, twin-turbo, 90-degree V6. Positioned behind the driver, this 500 kW / 680 hp power plant will tip the scales at 165kg and drive the rear wheels.

“The architecture of the PEUGEOT HYBRID4 500KW powertrain is the result of a highly- detailed brief shaped by the new FIA WEC regulations,” notes François Coudrain, PEUGEOT Sport’s WEC Program Powertrain Director. “We initially considered a single turbo, but that would have prevented us from achieving our engine’s centre of gravity target. A twin-turbo V6 block offers the best trade-off between technology, weight, packaging of the engine’s ancillaries, reliability and performance.”

