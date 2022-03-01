2022 LG CineBeam 4K laser projectors unveiled

LG has announced that it is launching two new LG CineBeam 4K laser projectors, the LG HU715Q and the HU710P.

The new LG CineBeam 4K laser projectors are launching in the USA, the HU710P will cost $2,499 and the HU715Q will cost $2,999.

The new CineBeam projectors are excellent choices for consumers looking to create their very own private cinemas with immersive, large-scale images that can be projected directly onto the wall or a dedicated screen. Compact and easy to set up, both models are suitable for most indoor spaces and also look great in backyards after the sun has set. Perfect for film buffs looking to add something special to their décor, the LG HU715Q has been thoughtfully designed with a premium fabric cover courtesy of Danish textile company, Kvadrat to harmonize with home furnishings and interiors.

With both units delivering 4K resolution with 3,840 x 2,160 vibrant pixels, the advanced laser technology in the new projectors delivers an impressive 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio and high peak brightness, elevating content by revealing more details in dark and bright scenes. Thanks to keystone correction with 4-, 9- and 15-point warping, the projectors provide easy horizontal and vertical alignment which allows for flexible placement without distortion.

Both of these new LG CineBeam 4K laser projectors are now available to buy in the US direct from LG’s website. You can find more details below.

Source LG, PR Newswire

