2022 Kia Niro Hybrid starts at $24,690

Kia has confirmed the pricing and other details on its 2022 Niro Hybrid. A few of the changes for the 2022 model year include the new Kia badge on the front grill and other locations around the vehicle. Niro Hybrid promises up to an estimated 50 MPG fuel economy while offering 63 cubic feet of cargo space.

The vehicle will be offered in five trim levels starting with the LX at $24,690. The top-of-the-line is the EX Premium starting at $31,990. None of the MSRPs include the $1175 destination charge.

Power comes from a 1.6-liter GDI engine. With an electric motor providing a combined 139 horsepower and 195 pound-foot of torque. The battery pack is a small 1.56 kWh unit using lithium-ion polymer technology. The most fuel-efficient version is the LX, rated for 53 MPG in the city, 48 MPG on the highway, and 50 MPG combined. The Touring SE version is the least fuel-efficient rated for 46 MPG in the city, 40 MPG on the highway, and 43 MPG combined.

