2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing get official

Cadillac has fully unveiled its new performance cars with the 2022 CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing. Highlights of both cars include unique exterior elements compared to standard versions of the vehicles featuring detailed primary and secondary grilles, rear spoiler, front splitter, unique mid-body panels, rear diffuser, fenders with integrated vents, rocker extensions, and more.

All exterior lighting is LED, and the cars have underbody panels to reduce drag and improve capability on the track. Carbon fiber aerodynamic packages are available that were tested in the wind tunnels and reduce lift by 214 percent on the CT4-V compared to the standard aero package. Caddy offers Brembo brake calipers in gray, blue, red, or bronze.

Three levels of premium interior, including base, mid-level, up-level, are available, each adding unique trim, appointments, and technologies. Wireless phone charge is standard, and the CT5-V Blackwing has a standard Surround Vision with recording and a heads up display. High-performance seats are available with 18-way adjustability, heat, ventilation, and massage features. Lots of options are available and the cars that will ship late this summer. The CT4-V starts at $59,990, with the CT5-V starting at $84,990.

