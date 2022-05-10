Geeky Gadgets

2022 Audi RS3 lands in the USA

The 2022 Audi RS3 is launching in the USA and the car comes with more power and is faster than the previous model.

The new Audi RS3 comes with a top speed of 180 miles per hour and the car has an impressive 0 to 60 miles per hour time of just 3.6 seconds.

The second generation Audi RS 3 exhibits powerful proportions and expressive details starting at the front where a wider RS front bumper underpins a redesigned Singleframe grille with honeycomb grid structure in matte black flanked by larger air intakes than the predecessor. The flared wheel arches include a functional side air outlet signaling a nod to Audi’s motorsport heritage and the front track is widened by 33mm (1.3 inches) in comparsion to the predecessor.

Audi’s commitment to lighting innovation continues to progress. The RS 3 includes standard front Matrix-design LED headlights with a darkened bezel featuring all-new digital daytime running lights with a 3 x 5 LED pixel segment – when the vehicle is locked or unlocked, the R-S-3 checkered flag sequence appears on the driver’s side, while a checkered flag appears in the pixel field on the passenger side. When driving, the checkered flag remains illuminated as a daytime running light below the headlamp on both sides. At the rear, LED taillights include dynamic turn signals and an RS 3-specific coming home/leaving function sequence.

You can find out more details about the new 2022 Audi RS3 over at the Audi website at the link below, the car starts at $58,900 in the USA.

Source Audi, 95 Octane

Filed Under: Auto News

