2022 Acura NSX Type S revealed

Not long ago, Acura was teasing with a few details about the NSX Type S for 2022. It is now revealed all the details about the car, celebrating it as the quickest, most powerful, and best handling production NSX ever. To celebrate the last year of production for the iconic NSX, only 350 NSX Type S will be built, with 300 coming to the US.

Each car will have 600 horsepower and distinctly different styling along with enhanced aerodynamics featuring an NSX GT3-style refuser. The twin-turbo V6 engine utilizes a three-motor hybrid system to produce 600 horsepower and 492 pound-foot of torque. Power goes to the wheels via a nine-speed DCT transmission.

The standard NSX Type S sells for $169,500. An NSX Type S with Lightweight Package is also available with carbon-ceramic brakes, a carbon fiber engine cover, and a carbon fiber interior package cutting the vehicle’s curb weight by 58 pounds. That version of the car sells for $182,500.

