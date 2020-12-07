Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid gets a modest price increase

By

Subaru has announced the official MSRP for the 2021 Crosstrek Hybrid, and it has gone up compared to the 2020 model. The good news is the price increase is only $200 compared to the previous model year. The official MSRP is now $35,345 without the destination charge.

For 2021, the hybrid gets a redesigned front fascia and retuned suspension. The vehicle can drive for up to 17 miles in EV mode using the StarDrive plug-in hybrid powertrain. The vehicle is rated for 35 MPG / 90 MPGe and has a 480 mile total driving range. Crosstrek Hybrid is offered in a single trim with a single option package and will arrive at Subaru dealers this winter.

The hybrid powertrain uses a 2.0-liter Subaru Boxer engine, all-wheel drive, and a Lineratronic CVT. The single option package adds $2500 to the price and includes a power moonroof, heated steering wheel, navigation, and eight-speaker sound system. The destination charge is $1050 in all states but Alaska, where it’s $1200.

Filed Under: Auto News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.