2021 Roush Super Duty pumps up Ford’s big pickup

Roush is a big name when it comes to tuning Ford vehicles for more performance and style. The company may be most closely associated with the Ford Mustang, but it also provides lots of tuning for Ford trucks. The latest vehicle from Roush Performance is its 2021 Super Duty package revealed this week.

Roush is offering cosmetic and off-road upgrades for the Super Duty pickups. Its 2021 package is based on the F-250/F-350 Lariat Support Package with the 6.7-liter diesel V-8. Modifications include a DPF-back exhaust system, upgraded front brakes, and upgraded suspension co-developed with Fox.

The truck rolls on 35-inch General Grabber all-train tires on custom 20-inch wheels. Other visual touches include a Roush grille featuring dual LED light bars, and body-colored fender flares with accent lights. The truck is also fitted with special graphics. The 2021 Super Duty package adds at least $14,900 to the truck’s price, with other options available for more money.

